3 killed, 3 injured in Muzaffarabad jeep accident

MUZAFFARABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :At least three persons were killed and three others sustained injuries as a jeep fell into a deep ditch near Ghari Dopata of Muzaffarabad district, Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a jeep carrying few people was going towards Komi Kot from Ghari Dopta when the accident occured, as a result, three persons including a woman died on the spot.

The Rescue team and locals shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital.