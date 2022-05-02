UrduPoint.com

3 Killed, 3 Injured In Pindi Gheb Accident

Three persons,including two brothers were killed and three others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred near Pindi Gheb area of Attock district, Rescue sources reported on Monday

According to details, a car was heading towards Islamabad from Bakkar when suddenly it turned turtle near Pindi Gheb. As a result, two brothers died on the spot.

The injured including women were shifted to nearby hospital. Police reached the spot and started investigation.

As per initial reports, the driver of the car could not control over the steering when he triedto save a motorcyclist.

