3 Killed, 3 Injured In Road Accident Near Bahawalnagar
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 07:02 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Three people were killed while three others seriously injured in a road accident occurred when a vehicle collided with a tractor-trailor in Bahawalnagar, on Monday.
According to police, a car collided with a tractor-trailer near the Dhaban stop on the Bahawalnagar-Fort Abbas Road.
The deceased have been identified as 45-year-old Arshad Cheema, his 55-year-old brother Akhtar and their 5-year-old nephew Haris.
The injured women, Ramzana Bibi, Batul Bibi and Zahida Parveen were shifted to the district hospital for treatment.
The driver of the tractor-trailer fled the scene after the accident.
The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident further.
APP/adg/378
