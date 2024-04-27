Open Menu

3 Killed, 3 Injured In Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM

3 killed, 3 injured in road accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Three people including a girl were killed while 3 others sustained multiple injuries in different road accidents in the last 12 hours.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a speeding motorcycle collided with a donkey cart coming from the opposite direction due to darkness on Friday night.

As a result, motorcyclist Nadeem Asghar, 40, of Chak No.274-JB Sarhala and his 5-year-old daughter Aasia Nadeem received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas his father, Asghar Bashir (70), received minor injuries.

Similarly, 70-year-old Altaf Hussain of Aminpur Bungalow was killed after receiving serious injuries when the brakes of a vehicle driven by his son failed and it hit him on Narwala Road.

Meanwhile, a speeding truck hit a rickshaw near the Kashmir Bridge Underpass on Canal Road. As a result, three passengers including Asif, 28, of Kot Abdul Malik, Shahid Bashir, 24, of Chak No.215-RB and Abdul Razaq, 35, of Mannanwala received injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) after first aid, he added.

Related Topics

Altaf Hussain Road Vehicle Died Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in ..

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today

23 minutes ago
 Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global a ..

Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award

27 minutes ago
 Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding ..

Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy

1 hour ago
 TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fas ..

TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to ..

Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

6 hours ago
 HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

15 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

15 hours ago
 Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ..

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

15 hours ago
 Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hos ..

Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan