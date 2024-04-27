3 killed, 3 injured in road accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Three people including a girl were killed while 3 others sustained multiple injuries in different road accidents in the last 12 hours.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a speeding motorcycle collided with a donkey cart coming from the opposite direction due to darkness on Friday night.

As a result, motorcyclist Nadeem Asghar, 40, of Chak No.274-JB Sarhala and his 5-year-old daughter Aasia Nadeem received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas his father, Asghar Bashir (70), received minor injuries.

Similarly, 70-year-old Altaf Hussain of Aminpur Bungalow was killed after receiving serious injuries when the brakes of a vehicle driven by his son failed and it hit him on Narwala Road.

Meanwhile, a speeding truck hit a rickshaw near the Kashmir Bridge Underpass on Canal Road. As a result, three passengers including Asif, 28, of Kot Abdul Malik, Shahid Bashir, 24, of Chak No.215-RB and Abdul Razaq, 35, of Mannanwala received injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) after first aid, he added.