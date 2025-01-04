Open Menu

3 Killed, 35 Injured In Kech Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 10:51 PM

3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

At least 3 killed, 35 injured in a remote-controlled explosion near a passenger bus in the Kech district of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) At least 3 killed, 35 injured in a remote-controlled explosion near a passenger bus in the Kech district of Balochistan.

According to a private news channel and police sources, five police personnel were also included in the injured.

The incident occurred when a bus carrying security personnel was targeted. Police sources confirmed that the vehicle of SP Kech, passing nearby, was also damaged in the blast. 

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, while security forces cordoned off the area to investigate the incident.

