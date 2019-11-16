UrduPoint.com
3 Killed, 38 Injured In Accident

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Three persons were killed while 38 others sustained serious injuries as a passenger vehicle overturned at Hairro Morre here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, a passenger vehicle overturned in a bid to save a donkey cart.

Three persons killed in the mishap, while 38 persons sustained serious injuries, who were shifted to the local hospitals.

