3 killed, 38 injured in accident

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Three persons were killed while 38 others sustained serious injuries as a passenger vehicle overturned at Hairro Morre here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, a passenger vehicle overturned in a bid to save a donkey cart.

Three persons killed in the mishap, while 38 persons sustained serious injuries, who were shifted to the local hospitals.