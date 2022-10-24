3 killed, 4 injured in road accident

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) ::Three persons including a woman were killed while four others sustained injured in road accident at Menai area on Swabi-Topi road, said police on Monday.

The marriage party of Tahir son of Sher Bandshah, resident of Shehdad Bala Topi was on the way back from Gulo Dheri that their cars collided with another vehicle.

Resultantly, three persons were killed while four others sustained injuries.

The deceased were identified as Yasir (22), Adnan (4) and his mother.

Rescue teams rushed to the incident place soon after the incident place and shifted bodies and injured to nearby hospital.

The police also registered the case and further investigation was underway.