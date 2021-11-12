UrduPoint.com

3 Killed, 4 Injured In Road Mishaps In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:16 PM

3 killed, 4 injured in road mishaps in Faisalabad

Two persons were killed while 4 others sustained injuries in two road traffic accidents on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed while 4 others sustained injuries in two road traffic accidents on Friday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Friday that a speedy bus hit a rickshaw and motorbikes in front of Defense View Colony on Lahore Road Jaranwala.

As a result, Abdul Shakoor (61) and Uzair (29) were killed on-the-spot while Robina (28), Jameel (47) and Imran (40) were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala.

Rescue-1122 provided first aid to a female victim Manzooran Bibi (55) who received injuries in this accident.

Meanwhile, a speeding dumper van hit a motorcycle and killed biker Sohail resident of Chak No.463 Chota on-the-spot.

Further investigation was underway, police said.

More Stories From Pakistan

