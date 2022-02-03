UrduPoint.com

3 Killed, 4 Injured In Separate Accidents

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 11:36 AM

Three persons were killed,while four others sustained severe injuries in two separate traffic accidents here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed,while four others sustained severe injuries in two separate traffic accidents here on Thursday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that a speeding passenger bus was travelling from Lahore to Layyah/Bhakkar when it collided with a tractor trolley near Gattwala.

As a result, two passengers--Javed (25) and Noor Mian (30) both residents of chak 229 Makkoana received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The Rescue team shifted four severely injured persons to Allied hospital.

They were identified as-- bus driver Arsalan Maqsood (30),Amanullah Siddique (40),Amdad ullah Ramzan (32) and Muhammad Imran (30).

In another incident, 60-year-old Muhammad Yousuf was killed when a speeding car collided with a trailer near Sammundri Interchange.

Concerned police took bodies into custody and launched investigation.

>