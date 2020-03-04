3 killed, 4 injured in two accidents in Khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) Three persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in separate accidents in Mianchannu and Kabirwala tahsils of district Khanewal on Wednesday.

In a incident, two persons were killed while two others sustained injured as two motorcycles collided near No-6 Karkhana area of Mianchannu.

The accident occurred due to over speeding. Injured persons were shifted to hospital by Rescue-1122.

Another accident was reported from Kot islam area of tahsil Kabirwala where one man was killed and two others injured after their car fell into a roadside ditch. The deceased was identified as Ghulam Abbas.

Injured persons Allah Wasai and Mazhar Hussain were shifted to civil hospital after first aid treatment.