3 killed, 4 injured over chopping of trees dispute

Khushab (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Three people were killed while four others were injured as a result of firing exchange between two groups in Khushab over quarrel upon cutting of trees.According to police both groups were engaged in a quarrel upon cutting of trees and in infuriation one group opened fire upon another.

As a result three people were killed while four others sustained serious injuries.All were shifted to nearby Quaid Abad hospital for first aid and medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.