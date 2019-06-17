UrduPoint.com
3 Killed, 4 Injured Over Chopping Of Trees Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:48 PM

3 killed, 4 injured over chopping of trees dispute

Three people were killed while four others were injured as a result of firing exchange between two groups in Khushab over quarrel upon cutting of trees

Khushab (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Three people were killed while four others were injured as a result of firing exchange between two groups in Khushab over quarrel upon cutting of trees.According to police both groups were engaged in a quarrel upon cutting of trees and in infuriation one group opened fire upon another.

As a result three people were killed while four others sustained serious injuries.All were shifted to nearby Quaid Abad hospital for first aid and medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

