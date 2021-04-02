3 killed, 4 received head injuries as roof of mud house cave-in

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Two girls and an elderly woman were among three dead while four others received critical head injuries here on Friday when a roof of mud house caved-in suddenly near Dora Road, Achini.

According to official of the Rescue 1122, the roof of a mud house collapsed suddenly near Dora Road, Achini village Peshawar killing two girls and an elderly woman on the spot while four others received critical head injuries and were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

The official said initially 7 people were buried under the rubble of the roof mud but the Rescue 1122 disaster and ambulance teams reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The Rescue 1122 personnel rescued all the people from under the rubble. The medical team also provided first aid to the injured on the spot and shifted to the hospital.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in a message issued to the media has expressed his condolences and sympathy to the family. He also prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and speedy recovery of the injured. He issued a directive to the hospital to take good care of those injured in this incident.