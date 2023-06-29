Open Menu

3 Killed, 5 Injured As Roof Of House Caved-in

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 06:00 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) ::Father along with two young daughters was killed while his wife along with four other children sustained injuries when the roof of the house collapsed in Parmoli of Swabi district in KP.

A man namely Muhammad Wali was sleeping in his room with his family as usual when due to heavy rain and storm, the roof of the house collapsed and fell on them, and everyone was buried under the debris.

On receiving the information, the local people and the rescue team reached the spot and started rescue operations to remove the debris.

The bodies of two young sisters namely four-year-old Sana, two-year-old Annabia, and their father 40-year-old Wali Muhammad were recovered from the debris.

The wife of Wali Muhammad and their seven-year-old son Bilal, Ten-year-old daughter Reshma, 16-year-old son Khair Mohammad and 14-year-old son Hilal were pulled out from the wreckage in an injured state by the medical team of the Rescue 1122.

After providing immediate medical aid, the team transferred the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Kalu Khan.

