3 killed, 5 injured in road accident

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) At least three persons were killed while five others injured in an accident between passenger van and Suzuki van on Kohat road near Bhall Syedian in the limits of Fatehjang Police station on Wednesday.

Police and hospital sources said that a Rawalpindi bound passenger van coming from Kohat while overtaking a truck rammed in to the Suzuki van near Bhall Syedian resultantly three persons on board Suzuki van were dead while five others from both vehicles injured.

The dead and injured were taken to tehsil headquarters hospital Fatehjang from where three passengers were shifted to Rawalpindi due to their critical condition.

Police registered a case against the van driver and launched further investigation.

