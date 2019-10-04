3 killed, 5 injured in road accident in Matiari

(@FahadShabbir)

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :A mother including her two minor children were killed and five others sustained critical injuries when a speedy trailer hit rickshaw near Bhit Shah of district Matiari on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred due to over speeding as the driver of trailer lost control on the steering.

As a result, three persons were killed on the spot and injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.