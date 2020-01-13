3 Killed, 5 Injured In Roof Collapses After Rain In Rajan Pur
Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Three persons of a same family were killed, while five others sustained injured when roof of their house collapsed due to heavy downpour near Daajal area of Rajan Pur on early Monday morning.
Rescue teams recovered three bodies from the debris while five injured were shifted to nearby hospital, private news channel reported.