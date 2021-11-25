UrduPoint.com

3 Killed, 5 Injured In Separate Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 07:38 PM

3 killed, 5 injured in separate incidents

Three persons including husband and wife were killed and five injured in separate incidents here on Thursday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Three persons including husband and wife were killed and five injured in separate incidents here on Thursday.

According to police, a man identified as Falak Naz was killed with his wife and son was injured in a motorcycle accident on Swabi-Mardan Road.

In another incident, a man, Tila Muhammad was killed by unknown assailants in the limits of Kalu Khan Police Station.

Meanwhile, two persons including Ghani-ur-Rehmana and Fazal Hadi were injured in a car accident near Karnal Sher Khan Interchange while a man identified as Maqsood was injured in a murder attempt.

Similarly, a man, Noor Zahid was injured in a firing incident by his rivals over a altercation in village Pabini.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Firing Murder Police Police Station Road Car Wife Karnal Man

Recent Stories

Cholistan Rally festival to start from Feb 9

Cholistan Rally festival to start from Feb 9

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner for making plantation campaign a succ ..

Commissioner for making plantation campaign a success in Rawalpindi division

7 minutes ago
 EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5-11

EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5-11

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister condemns targeting of institutions ..

Chief Minister condemns targeting of institutions by PML-N

7 minutes ago
 SH&ME official suspended over bribery charges

SH&ME official suspended over bribery charges

7 minutes ago
 Railways to transport over 20 percent of freight b ..

Railways to transport over 20 percent of freight business after completion of ML ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.