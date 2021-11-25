3 Killed, 5 Injured In Separate Incidents
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Three persons including husband and wife were killed and five injured in separate incidents here on Thursday.
According to police, a man identified as Falak Naz was killed with his wife and son was injured in a motorcycle accident on Swabi-Mardan Road.
In another incident, a man, Tila Muhammad was killed by unknown assailants in the limits of Kalu Khan Police Station.
Meanwhile, two persons including Ghani-ur-Rehmana and Fazal Hadi were injured in a car accident near Karnal Sher Khan Interchange while a man identified as Maqsood was injured in a murder attempt.
Similarly, a man, Noor Zahid was injured in a firing incident by his rivals over a altercation in village Pabini.