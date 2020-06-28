UrduPoint.com
3 Killed, 5 Injured In Two Separate Road Accidents In IOJK

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

3 killed, 5 injured in two separate road accidents in IOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) Jun 28 (APP):At least three persons were killed and five others were injured in two separate road accidents in Jammu and Kugam district of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning, says a report reaching here Sunday from across the line of control.

Reports continued that a car (JK-02CK 1337) meat an accident at Ranbheer Singh Pura area in outskirt of Jammu city resulting on the sport death of death of two persons and injuries to five other.

In an another accident a thirteen months old baby falls from bike in Kulgam district and died on the spot. The deceased was identified as Hamid Ashraf (13 Months) Son Mohammad Ashraf resident of Ahwatoo Kulgam, occupied Kashmir valley, the report added.

