UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Killed , 5 Injured Over Coal Mine Dispute At Darra AdamKhel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:15 AM

3 killed , 5 injured over coal mine dispute at Darra AdamKhel

Three persons were killed and five others injured in exchange of fire between two groups on coal mine dispute at Akhurwal area of Darra AdamKhel on Monday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed and five others injured in exchange of fire between two groups on coal mine dispute at Akhurwal area of Darra AdamKhel on Monday.

Police said that an exchange of fire took place between Pir Atta Muhammad, chairman Akhurwal Coal Company and Munir Coal Company over coal dispute at main road Akhurwal.

During exchange of fire, three persons were killed and three injured from Munir coal company side. While two individuals from Pir Atta Muhammad (Akhurwal coal company) side also sustained injuries.

After the incident, angry tribesmen set on fire a dumper and double door cabin pick up of Akhurwal coal company.

The district administration has called army to defuse tense situation.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Army Exchange Company Road From

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan appreciates PM Imran Khan's realistic s ..

5 minutes ago

London Police Say 14 People Arrested, 3 Officers I ..

5 minutes ago

Mexico president says 'cowardly attack' killed 14 ..

5 minutes ago

UAE, UK conclude initial programme to identify, ta ..

2 hours ago

Today PSL 6 1st Eliminator Match Peshawar Zalmi Vs ..

2 hours ago

France Takes Note of Raisi's Election as Iranian P ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.