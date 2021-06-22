3 killed , 5 injured over coal mine dispute at Darra AdamKhel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed and five others injured in exchange of fire between two groups on coal mine dispute at Akhurwal area of Darra AdamKhel on Monday.

Police said that an exchange of fire took place between Pir Atta Muhammad, chairman Akhurwal Coal Company and Munir Coal Company over coal dispute at main road Akhurwal.

During exchange of fire, three persons were killed and three injured from Munir coal company side. While two individuals from Pir Atta Muhammad (Akhurwal coal company) side also sustained injuries.

After the incident, angry tribesmen set on fire a dumper and double door cabin pick up of Akhurwal coal company.

The district administration has called army to defuse tense situation.