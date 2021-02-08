3 killed, 6 injured as bus overturns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :-:At least three people were killed while six others injured when a bus overturned here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place near Gujjar Colony, Pak Arab Society where a bus overturned. As a result, Najma (39), Tufail (50) and Nasreen (40) died on the spot whilesix others suffered multiple injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to General Hospital.