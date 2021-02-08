3 Killed, 6 Injured As Bus Overturns
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 03:24 PM
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :-:At least three people were killed while six others injured when a bus overturned here on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place near Gujjar Colony, Pak Arab Society where a bus overturned. As a result, Najma (39), Tufail (50) and Nasreen (40) died on the spot whilesix others suffered multiple injuries.
Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to General Hospital.