3 Killed, 6 Injured As Bus Overturns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 03:24 PM

3 killed, 6 injured as bus overturns

At least three people were killed while six others injured when a bus overturned here on Monda

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :-:At least three people were killed while six others injured when a bus overturned here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place near Gujjar Colony, Pak Arab Society where a bus overturned. As a result, Najma (39), Tufail (50) and Nasreen (40) died on the spot whilesix others suffered multiple injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to General Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

