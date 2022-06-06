UrduPoint.com

3 Killed, 6 Injured In Khuzdar Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 02:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :At least three people died and six sustained injuries in a road accident occurred on Monday morning on national highway Khuzdar.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Ilyas Kibzai said that the Karachi-bound passenger Van was on its way when it collided with the stone-loaded truck coming from the opposite side at Kararo area, between Wadh and Bela.

The head-on collision unfortunately left three people died on the spot while six others received injuries, some of them were in critical condition.

Soon after the incident, the ill-fated persons were moved to District Headquarter Hospital Khuzdar for medical treatment.

Local administration was looking into the matter.

