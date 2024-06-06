3 Killed, 6 Injured In Mianwali Firing Incident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) At least three people died and six were injured in a firing incident occurred in the Mianwali on Thursday, police said.
According to a private news channel, a personal feud led to a tragic incident where opponents fired on a van, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to six others.
The assailants fled the scene following the attack.
Spokesperson for the Mianwali Police confirmed that the shooting occurred within the limits of the Isa Khel police station.
The police stated that the clash appears to stem from a personal grudge between Nazlikhel, a resident of Mandakhel, and the Kalo community.
District Police Officer (DPO) Mianwali, Matiullah Khan, promptly reached the scene upon receiving the information and has formed teams to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits.
The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examinations, and the injured are receiving medical treatment.
Recent Stories
PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 vehicles stolen in Wah1 minute ago
-
Man abducted in Taxila1 minute ago
-
DC for maximum facilities at General Bus Stand1 minute ago
-
Punjab govt to be first to launch child protection policy: chairperson1 minute ago
-
Ex.MPA Khalid Waqar Chamkani decides to join PPP2 minutes ago
-
10-member Maldives media delegation briefed at IPRI11 minutes ago
-
Amendments to child marriage, kite flying ordinances proposed11 minutes ago
-
Retired employee granted pension following Federal Ombudsman decision11 minutes ago
-
SEPA holds walk ,seminar to mark “World Environment Day”11 minutes ago
-
Campaign against profiteers launched ahead of Eid-ul-Azha11 minutes ago
-
BWMC to provide best sanitation facilities to people on Eid-ul-Azha: CEO11 minutes ago
-
4 dead, 1,254 injured in road accidents in Punjab11 minutes ago