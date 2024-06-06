Open Menu

3 Killed, 6 Injured In Mianwali Firing Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM

3 killed, 6 injured in Mianwali firing incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) At least three people died and six were injured in a firing incident occurred in the Mianwali on Thursday, police said.

According to a private news channel, a personal feud led to a tragic incident where opponents fired on a van, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to six others.

The assailants fled the scene following the attack.

Spokesperson for the Mianwali Police confirmed that the shooting occurred within the limits of the Isa Khel police station.

The police stated that the clash appears to stem from a personal grudge between Nazlikhel, a resident of Mandakhel, and the Kalo community.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mianwali, Matiullah Khan, promptly reached the scene upon receiving the information and has formed teams to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examinations, and the injured are receiving medical treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Attack Police Police Station Died Van Mianwali From

Recent Stories

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

1 hour ago
 realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

2 hours ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

3 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

3 hours ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

4 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

4 hours ago
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

4 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

5 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan