3 killed, 6 injured in Mianwali firing incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) At least three people died and six were injured in a firing incident occurred in the Mianwali on Thursday, police said.

According to a private news channel, a personal feud led to a tragic incident where opponents fired on a van, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to six others.

The assailants fled the scene following the attack.

Spokesperson for the Mianwali Police confirmed that the shooting occurred within the limits of the Isa Khel police station.

The police stated that the clash appears to stem from a personal grudge between Nazlikhel, a resident of Mandakhel, and the Kalo community.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mianwali, Matiullah Khan, promptly reached the scene upon receiving the information and has formed teams to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examinations, and the injured are receiving medical treatment.