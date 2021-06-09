UrduPoint.com
3 Killed, 7 Injured In Different Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 09:59 PM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Atleast three persons died while seven others were injured, four of them were critical, when a Kohat bound passenger van coming from Rawalpindi turned turtle on Fatehjang-Kohat road near Mathail in the limits of Jand police station.

The ill-fated van turned turtle after one of its tyre burst, resultantly two passengers on board were died on the spot while 7 others were injured. The dead and injured were shifted to various hospitals of Jand and Fatehjang from where four were shifted to different hospitals of Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile a man drowned at river Haro near Sanjwal in limits of Attock Police station. Rescue 1122 sources said that 23 years old Hussain Khan who was working a laborer at local cement block manufacturing unit went to river after work to take bath where he drowned.

Later local divers have retrieved his body and handed over for burial. Respective Police registered two separate cases and started further investigation.

