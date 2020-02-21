3 Killed, 7 Injured In Road Accident In Jamrud
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:47 PM
JAMRUD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) : At least three people were killed and seven other injured in head on collision between two pickups here on Friday, district police said.
The accident happened when a two speedy pickup coming from opposite directions collided near Parang Sang check post on the Peshawar-Torkham highway.
Soon after the incident locals and police jawans rescued the dead bodies and shifted the injured to Hayatabad Medical Complex.
A case has been registered under relevant section of the law in Jamrud Police Station.