3 killed, 7 injured in road accident in Jamrud

At least three people were killed and seven other injured in head on collision between two pickups here on Friday, district police said

JAMRUD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) : At least three people were killed and seven other injured in head on collision between two pickups here on Friday, district police said.

The accident happened when a two speedy pickup coming from opposite directions collided near Parang Sang check post on the Peshawar-Torkham highway.

Soon after the incident locals and police jawans rescued the dead bodies and shifted the injured to Hayatabad Medical Complex.

A case has been registered under relevant section of the law in Jamrud Police Station.