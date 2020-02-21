UrduPoint.com
3 Killed, 7 Injured In Road Accident In Jamrud

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:47 PM

JAMRUD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) : At least three people were killed and seven other injured in head on collision between two pickups here on Friday, district police said.

The accident happened when a two speedy pickup coming from opposite directions collided near Parang Sang check post on the Peshawar-Torkham highway.

Soon after the incident locals and police jawans rescued the dead bodies and shifted the injured to Hayatabad Medical Complex.

A case has been registered under relevant section of the law in Jamrud Police Station.

