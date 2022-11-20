3 killed, 7 injured in traffic accident at M-9 Motorway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :At least three people were killed and seven others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred on M-9 Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway near Nooriabad town, district Jamshoro, rescue and police sources reported on Sunday.

According to media report, a rashly driven car going from Karachi to Hyderabad, smashed into an oil tanker coming from opposite side.

As a result, three persons died on the spot while seven others sustained serious injuries in the same incident.

Motorway Police and rescue officials reached the spot and rescue operations were underway.

According to the motorway police, after the accident, the dead bodies and the injured were shifted to the Nooriabad Trauma Center.