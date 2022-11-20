UrduPoint.com

3 Killed, 7 Injured In Traffic Accident At M-9 Motorway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2022 | 08:40 PM

3 killed, 7 injured in traffic accident at M-9 Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :At least three people were killed and seven others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred on M-9 Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway near Nooriabad town, district Jamshoro, rescue and police sources reported on Sunday.

According to media report, a rashly driven car going from Karachi to Hyderabad, smashed into an oil tanker coming from opposite side.

As a result, three persons died on the spot while seven others sustained serious injuries in the same incident.

Motorway Police and rescue officials reached the spot and rescue operations were underway.

According to the motorway police, after the accident, the dead bodies and the injured were shifted to the Nooriabad Trauma Center.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Injured Dead Police Motorway Oil Car Died Traffic Hyderabad Same Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

11 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

1 day ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.