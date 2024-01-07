3 killed, 7 injured in traffic accident on Hazara Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Three people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision on the fog-leden Hazara Motorway on Sunday morning.

According to rescue officials, multiple vehicles collided with each other due to heavy fog on the motorway, resulting in the deaths of three people on the spot while seven others sustained injuries in the incident.

Rescue officials swiftly responded to the accident and shifted the bodies and injured to the nearby hospital.

Police were investigating the accident, emphasizing the role of reduced visibility due to dense fog.