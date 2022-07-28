UrduPoint.com

3 Killed, 867 Injured In 812 Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2022 | 09:23 PM

3 killed, 867 injured in 812 accidents in Punjab

At least three people were killed while 867 injured in 812 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :At least three people were killed while 867 injured in 812 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 488 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 379 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Thursday.

The analysis showed that 431 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 89 pedestrians, and 350 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 221 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 234 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 65 Faisalabad in with 73 victims and at third Multan with 59 accidents and 66 victims.

As many as, 727 motorcycles, 62 rickshaws, 59 cars, 11 vans, seven buses, 19 trucks and 76 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi receives guar ..

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi receives guard of honour

16 seconds ago
 Medium to high flood alert in River Chenab: NDMA

Medium to high flood alert in River Chenab: NDMA

17 seconds ago
 Berlin monuments fall dark to save energy

Berlin monuments fall dark to save energy

20 seconds ago
 28 tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

28 tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Jobs, gas be given to locals in E&P areas on prior ..

Jobs, gas be given to locals in E&P areas on priority: NA Deputy Speaker

5 minutes ago
 Govt committed to resolve all issues of minorities ..

Govt committed to resolve all issues of minorities: Azam Tarar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.