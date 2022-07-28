3 killed, 867 injured in 812 accidents in Punjab

At least three people were killed while 867 injured in 812 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :At least three people were killed while 867 injured in 812 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 488 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 379 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Thursday.

The analysis showed that 431 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 89 pedestrians, and 350 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 221 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 234 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 65 Faisalabad in with 73 victims and at third Multan with 59 accidents and 66 victims.

As many as, 727 motorcycles, 62 rickshaws, 59 cars, 11 vans, seven buses, 19 trucks and 76 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.