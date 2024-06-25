Open Menu

3 Killed, 9 Injured In Kot Mithan Traffic Accident

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 07:50 PM

3 killed, 9 injured in Kot Mithan traffic accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) At least three people were killed and nine injured in collision between a truck and a van in Kot Mithan on Tuesday.

According to the details, the accident occurred while the driver tried to save the motorcyclist, rescue and private news channel reported.

The rescue team rushed the spot and shifted the dead bodies and injured to the nearby hospital.

