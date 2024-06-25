3 Killed, 9 Injured In Kot Mithan Traffic Accident
Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) At least three people were killed and nine injured in collision between a truck and a van in Kot Mithan on Tuesday.
According to the details, the accident occurred while the driver tried to save the motorcyclist, rescue and private news channel reported.
The rescue team rushed the spot and shifted the dead bodies and injured to the nearby hospital.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hot, humid weather prevails in city20 seconds ago
-
UN Resident Coordinator calls on Balochistan Governor10 minutes ago
-
All constructions banned in Murree10 minutes ago
-
Action taken in Kacha area, drug test to begin in edu institutions from July 01: Sharjeel10 minutes ago
-
AJK Govt announces over Rs 220 bln budget for 2024-2510 minutes ago
-
SAU begins admission process for postgraduate programs20 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood meets with HEC Chairman; discusses strategies to empower youth20 minutes ago
-
PHC Abbottabad bench nullifies 2024 delimitation of provincial and national assembly constituencies20 minutes ago
-
Safe City Authority, police arrest wanted thief20 minutes ago
-
KU announces results of ADC Part-I and II (Regular) Annual Examination 202230 minutes ago
-
CPO urges IOs to expedite crime cases resolutions with diligence30 minutes ago
-
Muqam underscores necessity of consistent, non-political approach to combating terrorism30 minutes ago