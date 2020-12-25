UrduPoint.com
3 Killed, 9 Injured In Pile-up On M3 Motorway

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Three persons, including a woman, were killed while nine others sustained injuries in a pile-up on M3 Motorway, on late Thursday night.

According to Rescue 1122, the pile-up occurred near Sheikhupura Lubana Interchange where 12 vehicles collided due to dense fog.

As a result, three people – Khalid, Ansar and Afshan Bibi – died while nine others received injuries.

On receiving information, teams of Rescue 1122 and FWO reached the spot which shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Sharqpur Sharif.

