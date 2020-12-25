3 killed, 9 injured in pile-up on M3 Motorway

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Three persons, including a woman, were killed while nine others sustained injuries in a pile-up on M3 Motorway, on late Thursday night.

According to Rescue 1122, the pile-up occurred near Sheikhupura Lubana Interchange where 12 vehicles collided due to dense fog.

As a result, three people – Khalid, Ansar and Afshan Bibi – died while nine others received injuries.

On receiving information, teams of Rescue 1122 and FWO reached the spot which shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Sharqpur Sharif.