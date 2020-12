3 killed, 9 injured in pile-up on M3 Motorway

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Three persons, including a woman, were killed while nine others sustained injuries in a pile-up on M3 Motorway, on late Thursday night.

According to Rescue 1122, the pile-up occurred near Sheikhupura Lubana Interchange where 12 vehicles collided due to dense fog.

As a result, three people Khalid, Ansar and Afshan Bibi died while nine others received injuries.

On receiving information, teams of Rescue 1122 and FWO reached the spot which shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Sharqpur Sharif.