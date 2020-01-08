UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Killed, 9 Injured In Separate Road Collision:

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 01:00 PM

3 killed, 9 injured in separate road collision:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Three people were killed while nine others injured in separate road accidents in Bhera and Darya Khan Police limits.

Police sources said Wednesday that a Rawalpindi bounded Bus was moving towards Multan on MM road Mianwali on Tuesday evening when a speeding driven car coming from opposite direction collided with the Bus near Doulawala Adda as a result two people including Asghar Ali and Lal Khan died on the spot while 8 others including Naghat Bibi, Noor Bibi, Muhammad Haroon, Fatima, Rabia Bibi, Muhammad Ali and others.

In another accident, a speeding driven Mini Truck (LEI-3490) collided with road tree near Bhera Inter Change as a result driver Hasnain (32) died on the spot while Muhammad Riaz injured.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital; police have registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Multan Accident Injured Police Driver Road Car Died Rawalpindi Mianwali Darya Khan Muhammad Ali Rescue 1122 From Mini

Recent Stories

Iran’s Foreign Minister says they launched missi ..

23 minutes ago

The Most Awaited In-Flight Entertainment System is ..

28 minutes ago

Flour price goes up in Peshawar, creates trouble f ..

42 minutes ago

80 people died in Iran's missiles attack at an Ira ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai&#039;s new visa holds promise for ..

3 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 January 2020

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.