3 killed, 9 injured in separate road collision:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Three people were killed while nine others injured in separate road accidents in Bhera and Darya Khan Police limits.

Police sources said Wednesday that a Rawalpindi bounded Bus was moving towards Multan on MM road Mianwali on Tuesday evening when a speeding driven car coming from opposite direction collided with the Bus near Doulawala Adda as a result two people including Asghar Ali and Lal Khan died on the spot while 8 others including Naghat Bibi, Noor Bibi, Muhammad Haroon, Fatima, Rabia Bibi, Muhammad Ali and others.

In another accident, a speeding driven Mini Truck (LEI-3490) collided with road tree near Bhera Inter Change as a result driver Hasnain (32) died on the spot while Muhammad Riaz injured.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital; police have registered separate cases.