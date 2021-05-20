3 killed, 911 injured in 812 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :At least three people were killed, while 911 sustained injuries in 812 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 560 people were seriously injured. They were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 351 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Thursday.

The analysis showed that 353 drivers, 43 underage drivers, 155 pedestrians, and 406 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

As per statistics, 199 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 205 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 66 in Multan with 83 victims, and third was Faisalabad with 61 RTCs and 69 victims.

As many as 658 motorcycles, 125 rickshaws, 89 cars, 37 vans, nine buses, 22 trucks and 107 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.