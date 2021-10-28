UrduPoint.com

3 Killed After Car Plunges Into Ditch In Dir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Three people, including a woman, were killed when a car fell into a ditch in Dir area of ??Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday morning.

According to details, Rescue 1122 sources said that apparently, the driver lost control of the wheels and the car slipped off the road and fell into a deep gorge, killing three people on the spot and seriously injuring several others.

Rescuers said they received a report of the accident and rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

