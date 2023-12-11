3 killed after speeding car crashes into truck in Haripur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Atleast three people were killed while other two injured after a speeding car allegedly coming from the wrong side, crashed into a truck Gt Road Haripur on early Monday morning.

According to details, rescue sources said that the driver of the car reportedly had lost control of his vehicle and in a result three persons lost their lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.

The speeding car hit a truck from the left side, rescue sources added.

The collision was so intense that the vehicle overturned and was badly damaged.

Medical teams from Haripur Rescue 1122 provided first aid and shifted the injured to Haripur Trauma Centre.