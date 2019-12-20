3 killed, another two wounded in Kohat road mishap

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as Three persons were killed and two other sustained injured in a road accident near Tapi area of Kohat on Friday morning.

As per details, Rescue team immediately rushed to the site of the incident after they informed.

They shifted bodies and injured to DHQ hospital Kohat.

According to police, the incident took place due to over speeding, private news channel reported.