3 Killed As Ambulance Met Accident On Indus Highway

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2024 | 11:25 PM

Three persons lost their lives and 4 others were injured in an accident among 3 vehicles including an ambulance on the Indus Highway near Manjhan in Jamshoro district on Monday

According to Jamshoro police, an accident occurred between a truck and an ambulance after which another car coming from behind the ambulance struck the vehicle.

The police said that ambulance driver Javed Ali Wagan, who belonged to Larkana district, 55 years Panah Khaskheli wife of Muhammad Ameen Khaskheli and 2 years Uroosa Fatima, daughter of Riaz Khaskheli, were killed in the accident.

The police added that the deceased were travelling in the ambulance which was shifting the patient Uroosa from Larkana to Karachi.

The dead bodies and the injured were shifted to Manjhand Taluka Hospital from where the injured were referred to Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad. The police impounded all the 3 vehicles but the incident's FIR has not been lodged so far. The highway remained blocked for over an hour until the staff of the Motorway police cleared the road.

