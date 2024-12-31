3 Killed As Car Plunged Into Deep Trench
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Three people were killed and two were reportedly seriously injured in a road accident in South Waziristan on Tuesday.
According to private news channel and rescue team, a motor car going from Wana to Makin fell into a deep trench at Ladha.
According to the rescue sources, three people were identified as Riazuddin, Mahmood, and Ruhullah, who died on the spot, while Maulana Zainabullah and Shafiq were seriously injured.
The injured were shifted to Ladha Hospital for treatment. Hospital sources said that one of the injured was in critical condition.
The motorcar was completely destroyed in the accident.
