3 killed, as many injured in road mishap

SHEIKHPURA, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed while as many others were injured in a road accident, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place near Cattle Market Ghazi Minara on Sargodha Road when two motorcycles collided with a truck.

As a result, three persons were killed on-the-spot, while three others were injured.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and bodies were handed over to the police.

Later, the injured were identified as Afzal (18), and Fahad (17), both resident of Sahuki Mallian, and Komal (25), wife of Kamran, of Bhakhi.

The deceased were identified as Kamran (30), a resident of Bhakhi, Fayyaz (24), son of Riaz, and Kamran (22), son of Inayat Ali, both resident of Sahuki Mallian.

The cause of the incident was not yet known, said police.

