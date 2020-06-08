3 killed as oil refinery catches fire

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed during a fire incident in an oil refinery in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman Zahid Lateef told APP on Monday that the fire erupted in oil refinery situated at Mullanpur Road due to unknown reasons.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and caused severe burn injuries to three persons who died on the spot.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 in 8 vehicles rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

The bodies were shifted to a mortuary for postmortem and their identification is yet to be made while police have started investigation of the incident.