UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Killed As Passenger Bus Overturns In Nowshera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:40 AM

3 killed as passenger bus overturns in Nowshera

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and several received injuries when a passenger bus overturned on Jabba road Nowshera on early Tuesday morning.

According to Rescue sources a passenger bus coming from Lahore to Peshawar was overturned due to high speed on Jabba Road as a result of which three passengers were killed in the accident.

A team of the rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the lady reading Hospital, a private news channel reported.

Hospital sources said the injured were stated to be out of danger.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Injured Peshawar Road Reading Nowshera Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Second test concludes in draw after rain stops pla ..

7 minutes ago

PM to chair cabinet meeting today to discuss overa ..

16 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 18, 2020 in Pakistan

29 minutes ago

Army Chief meets Saudi Arabia’s top army leaders ..

44 minutes ago

Ulema evolve consensus on SOPs regarding Muharram ..

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.