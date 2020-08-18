3 killed as passenger bus overturns in Nowshera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and several received injuries when a passenger bus overturned on Jabba road Nowshera on early Tuesday morning.

According to Rescue sources a passenger bus coming from Lahore to Peshawar was overturned due to high speed on Jabba Road as a result of which three passengers were killed in the accident.

A team of the rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the lady reading Hospital, a private news channel reported.

Hospital sources said the injured were stated to be out of danger.