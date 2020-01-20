UrduPoint.com
3 Killed As Speeding Car Falls Into Canal In Lodhran

Faizan Hashmi 51 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 02:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as three including mother and her two children were killed after their speeding vehicle fell into canal near Lodhran's Dunyapur Tehsil on Monday.

As per details, Rescue officials said that the incident took place when the driver lost control over the vehicle due to over speeding, which claims three lives.

They said after receiving information about the mishap, the rescue team arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies to their home, private news channels reported.

