3 Killed As Speeding Car Skids Into Canal In Sheikhupura
Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) At least three persons were killed on the spot when a speeding car travelling on Sheikhupura Motorway veered into a canal on early Thursday morning.
According to details, Motorway police said that three persons lost their lives after their car fell into the canal near the motorway, a private news channel reported.
Meanwhile, rescue teams swiftly responded to the scene and retrieved the bodies from the canal.
However, the bodies of the deceased have not been identified yet.
