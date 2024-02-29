Open Menu

3 Killed As Speeding Car Skids Into Canal In Sheikhupura

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) At least three persons were killed on the spot when a speeding car travelling on Sheikhupura Motorway veered into a canal on early Thursday morning.

According to details, Motorway police said that three persons lost their lives after their car fell into the canal near the motorway, a private news channel reported.

Meanwhile, rescue teams swiftly responded to the scene and retrieved the bodies from the canal.

However, the bodies of the deceased have not been identified yet.

