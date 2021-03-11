3 killed as speeding truck crushes rickshaw in Okara

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Three persons including a child were killed while other four people were sustained injured when an over-speeding truck hit a rickshaw in Okara district of Punjab on early Thursday.

As per details, rescue sources said passengers in chingchi rickshaw was on way to their home when they met with the tragic incident and lost three lives on the spot.

They said the driver of the auto-rickshaw also suffered critical injuries in the accident, a private news channel reported.

The injured and bodies have been shifted to Hospital, rescue sources added.

According to police, the First Information Report (FIR) of the incident has been registered and they have launched the search for truck driver who fled the scene.