3 killed as truck hits car near Lahore Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :At least three people including women were killed on the spot when a speedy truck hit their car near Sukheke Motorway Lahore on early Saturday morning.

According to details, Police sources said the tragic incident took place when a truck and car clashed resulting in the death of three persons, a private news channel reported.

The rescue team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

The car was completely damaged while the truck driver managed to flee along with the vehicle, the police added.

Further investigation was underway.