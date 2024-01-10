Open Menu

3 Killed, ASI Injured In Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Three under-custody accused were killed while an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) received multiple injuries during a police encounter in the area of Sadar police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Sadar police had caught three accused including Akhlaq alias Akhlaqo Don, Waqar alias Qari residents of Chak No.189-RB Gidari and Shehbaz alias Moota resident of Chak No.113-RB Badhumali few time ago over their involvement in a murder cum attempt to murder case.

The police was carrying these accused for investigation and recovery of case property when some unidentified assailants intercepted the police party near Chak No.209-RB Joray Bridge and opened indiscriminate firing to get their arrested accused released.

The police also returned fire and during this encounter, ASI Ghulam Mustafa received serious bullet injuries whereas all the three arrested accused including Akhlaq, Waqar and Shehbaz were killed due to firing of their accomplices.

Receiving information, the police officers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured ASI to hospital for treatment whereas the area was cordoned to arrest the accused who opened fire on the police and later escaped from the scene after killing arrested accused.

A special police team was also constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them thereof while further investigation was under progress, he added.

