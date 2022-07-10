3 killed, dozens affected by heavy rains in Lasbella district: ADC

LASBELLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :At least three persons were killed and dozens of others affected by heavy rains in Lasbella district of Balochistan province, ADC Farhan Sulaiman said on Sunday.

According to details, more than forty poorly constructed houses were also damaged by torrential rains that hit Thal, Bella, Lakhra and Vinder areas of the province.

Relief operation was continuing in different parts of the province, ADC stated while informing the private news channels.