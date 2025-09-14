3 Killed Firing Incident In Tank
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Three people, including a woman, were killed and another injured in an exchange of fire between two groups on Sunday in Tank area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to private news channel, police said that the cross firing between two groups happened on Station Road within the jurisdiction of City Police Station.
The deceased were identified as Inamullah, Sher Afzal, and a woman.
The injured was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Tank for medical treatment.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
