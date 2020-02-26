3 killed, five injured in roof collapse incident in Lahore

At least three people were killed while five others sustained injuries when the roof of a under construction building collapsed in Chungi Amer Sadhu area here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :At least three people were killed while five others sustained injuries when the roof of a under construction building collapsed in Chungi Amer Sadhu area here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the laborers were engaged in construction work of a building when its roof caved in.

Resultantly, three people died and five other received injuries.

On receiving information, Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured persons- Khizar (28), Imran (18), Mohsin (25), Zahid (22) and Khalid (20) to General Hospital.

The dead persons were identified as Kareem Bakhsh (50), Irshad (50)and Nadeem (23).