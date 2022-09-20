3 killed, five injured In Upper Dir accident

At least three persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred near Sadni area of Upper Dir district, Police reported on Tuesday

UPPER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :At least three persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred near Sadni area of Upper Dir district, Police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a jeep carrying passengers was crossing Sadni area of Upper Dir district when suddenly the ill-fated van fell into a deep ditch.

As a result, three persons died on the spot. The five other persons were also injured in the same incident.

The locals and Police rushed to the site for shifting the deceased and injured to Tamer Gara hospital. The four seriously injured were being shifted to Peshawar hospital for better treatment. Investigations are underway to know the cause of accident.