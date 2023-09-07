3 killed, four injure in road mishap in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :At least three persons were killed while the other four others were critically injured in a dumper-trolley collision near Raiwind Road in Lahore early Thursday.

According to police sources, the accident took place at Raiwind when the dumper rammed into the tractor-trolley and claimed three lives on the spot, a Private news channel reported.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot after getting information and shifted the deceased and injured to the Hospital.

Police have started an investigation into the incident.