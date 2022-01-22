3 killed, four injured in rain-snowfall related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed and four others were injured in different rain-snowfall accidents, Provincial Disasters Management Authority said in a report issued here Saturday.

One house was partially damaged while another was completely damaged. PDMA report.

The PDMA has issued preliminary reports of various accidents due to rains and snowfall in the last 24 hours. Relief operations are being carried out by the concerned district administration on the direction of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Since, the district administration and concerned agencies are taking steps to rehabilitate the closed roads, the report said.

District Administration and related agencies alert on the direction of PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Director General, PDMA Sharif Hussain said. He said close liaison with all district administrations and related agencies and the PDMA is constantly monitoring the situation.

The PDMA had sent a letter to all the districts on January 20 instructing them to forecast heavy rains and snowfall and to take precautionary measures. DG, PDMA said. PDMA's Emergency Operation Center is operational 24/7, he added. He also advised the tourists to take precautionary measures when visiting tourist destinations and in case of any emergency, contact the PDMA Helpline 1700.